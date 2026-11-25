Real Madrid beat PSV 5-1 in a fifth-round Champions League match and temporarily moved top of the standings with 15 points. The Spanish side were trailing at half-time but scored five goals in the second half.

PSV started more actively. In the fourth minute, Ruben van Bommel shot from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball went wide of the goal. Seven minutes later, Vinicius Junior hit the right post with a quick shot from the edge of the penalty area.

In the 32nd minute, the referee awarded PSV a penalty for a foul against Sven Mijnans. Following a VAR review, Ivan Perisic took the spot-kick and put the Dutch side ahead.

The statistics confirmed PSV's stronger performance before the break. The visitors had eight shots to Real Madrid's four, while the expected goals figure was 1.24 to 0.25 in PSV's favour.

Real Madrid equalised in the 50th minute. Federico Valverde got ahead of a defender in the penalty area and met Arda Guler's cross.

Ten minutes later, Jude Bellingham completed the comeback. The English midfielder controlled the ball in the air and struck a volley into the top-left corner of the goal defended by Matej Kovar.

Kylian Mbappe increased Real Madrid's lead in the 64th minute, and scored again in the 84th. Vinicius Junior completed the 5-1 scoreline in the 87th minute.

After the victory, Real Madrid are top with 15 points, but have played one match more than Paris Saint-Germain. PSV remain in 28th place with 4 points.