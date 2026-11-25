RB Leipzig defeated Lens 3-1 at home in the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League. The match was played at the Red Bull Arena, and the German side settled much of the outcome in the opening minutes.

David Raum opened the scoring in the sixth minute, and Antonio Nusa doubled the hosts’ lead three minutes later. Leipzig were therefore 2-0 up after just 10 minutes.

Lens pulled one back in the 58th minute through Mathieu Udol. In stoppage time, however, Nusa scored his second goal of the match to seal the final 3-1 scoreline for Leipzig.

Following the win, Leipzig sit 21st in the provisional standings with six points. Lens, who are the French runners-up, are 33rd with three points.