Nine matches from the league phase of the Champions League were played on November 24. A total of 20 goals were scored in the games, with Real Madrid recording the most convincing victory – 5:1 against PSV.

Manchester City and Napoli drew 2:2 in one of the highest-scoring matches of the evening. Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund also shared the points after a 1:1 draw. These were the only two draws in the schedule.

The results from the evening

Bodø/Glimt – LASK 1:0

Galatasaray – Aston Villa 1:0

Arsenal – Borussia Dortmund 1:1

Como – AEK 1:0

Leipzig – Lens 3:1

Manchester City – Napoli 2:2

Real Madrid – PSV 5:1

Slovan Bratislava – Real Betis 0:2

Feyenoord – Porto 0:1

Bodø/Glimt, Galatasaray, Como, Leipzig, Real Betis and Porto also recorded wins. Real Madrid and Leipzig were among the teams to score four goals, but the Spanish giants were the only side to score five in the matches on the schedule.