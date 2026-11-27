Five Argentine female footballers have filed a new complaint with FIFA against former coach Diego Guachi, accusing him of sexual harassment, threats and psychological abuse. The case once again raises questions about the football governing body’s decision not to sanction him after a previous investigation.

One of the new complainants is Florencia Mercau. She says that in 2014, a week after joining River Plate, she received a message from Guachi asking: “Can you send me nude photos?” At the time, Mercau was 20 years old.

According to her account, she deleted the messages and rejected his subsequent attempts to get closer to her. Mercau claims that the coach began grabbing her during training sessions and threatening her. “He told me to delete the conversation, otherwise he would kill me and my entire family,” she told CNN.

The footballer says that what she experienced led to a suicide attempt. She survived and is now speaking publicly about the case for the first time. Mercau is among the five women calling on FIFA to take action.

Guachi was already the subject of a complaint filed with FIFA in 2020 and 2021. At the time, five footballers gave testimony about sexual harassment and psychological abuse. The Investigatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee recommended a sanction, but the Adjudicatory Chamber concluded that the evidence was insufficient.

In its decision, FIFA stated that the available material did not allow the footballers’ allegations to be established to the required standard. At the same time, the chamber explicitly clarified that this did not mean the events described had not taken place.

Gabriela Garton, one of the women who filed the first complaint, described the decision as “an absolute blow.” “If the testimony of five footballers is not enough, what is required?” she asked.

The new allegations have emerged against the backdrop of a political debate in Argentina over a bill that would provide for harsher penalties for people found guilty of making false accusations of violence, sexual assault or crimes against minors. Andrea Guachi, the coach’s wife, took part in its preparation.

Critics of the initiative describe it as a threat to the safeguards introduced for victims of violence. According to Argentine media, in 2026 other women joined the original five footballers, once again putting the case at the center of public debate.

Diego Guachi denies having committed any wrongdoing. He did not respond to CNN’s questions and declined an interview. The international footballers’ union FIFPRO said that the Investigatory Chamber had proposed a sanction, but the Adjudicatory Chamber had deemed the evidence insufficient. The union criticized the assessment that the testimony of five separate footballers was not enough to impose disciplinary punishment.