Five Bulgarians were taken to hospital after clashes at the „Vélodrome“ stadium in Marseille before the match between Olympique de Marseille and Levski. Six more supporters received medical attention at the scene. The data comes from French police, cited by Agence France-Presse.

„Five people were evacuated to hospital because of eye injuries, a head injury and a dislocated shoulder. Six were treated at the scene for various wounds,“ the prefecture of the Bouches-du-Rhône department said.

So far, the French authorities have not specified which medical facilities the injured were taken to. Their names have not been disclosed, nor has detailed official information about their current condition been released. This means that the only publicly confirmed information is that five people were transported for hospital examination and treatment.

The clashes broke out before the match began

The incident occurred around ten minutes before the start of the match. A group of Olympique de Marseille supporters left the south stand and headed towards another part of the stadium, where Bulgarian fans were chased. They moved towards the away section, which was occupied by around 500 Levski supporters.

Objects and pyrotechnic devices were thrown in the stands. Security staff and police managed to restore order, and the match began as scheduled. The game ended in a 1–0 victory for the home side.

According to French police, all those injured in the incident at the stadium were Bulgarian. Initial reports spoke of a smaller number of injured people, but the latest data cited by Agence France-Presse puts the figure at 11 – five hospitalized and six treated at the scene.

There was also an attack before the match

The clashes at the „Vélodrome“ were preceded by an attack near a hotel where Bulgarian supporters were staying. Earlier reports said that two fans had visited hospital with minor injuries. They were discharged after being examined.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks on Bulgarian citizens as unacceptable and announced that it would send a diplomatic note to France, requesting a full clarification of the incident. The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Lyon and the honorary consul in Marseille are monitoring developments and are ready to assist those injured.

Sources: afp.com, bnrnews.bg, dariknews.bg