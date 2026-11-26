Levski executive director Daniel Borimirov said the club had requested that the match against Olympique Marseille be abandoned at half-time because of the serious clashes in the stands at „Stade Vélodrome“. According to him, the UEFA delegate from Portugal did not allow the game to be stopped because he had not received information that would warrant such a decision.

The Europa League fifth-round match ended with a 1-0 victory for Marseille. Amine Gouiri scored the only goal from the penalty spot. Football, however, took a back seat because of the violence in the stands.

„There was a war today. We cannot talk about football,“ Daniel Borimirov said.

„We tried to stop the match at half-time, but the delegate did not allow it,“ Borimirov said. According to him, the decision to continue the game was motivated by fears that a suspension could lead to further incidents.

Borimirov said the club had alerted UEFA three weeks before the away match about the risks surrounding the game. Levski also sent an official letter to European football’s governing body, objecting to the decision by the French authorities to limit the number of away fans to 500 tickets.

In the letter, the club called for an immediate review of the security measures and pointed out that limiting the number of visiting supporters could create additional tension. Nevertheless, Marseille fans managed to enter an area close to the section occupied by the Bulgarian supporters at the stadium.

„Why and how did such a group of people reach the section? Where were the stewards and security staff?“, Levski’s executive director asked.

„I expect more matches not to be played at this stadium,“ Borimirov said. UEFA is yet to decide whether to launch disciplinary proceedings over the actions of the fans and the organisation of security around the match.

After the final whistle, Levski supporters were held at „Stade Vélodrome“ as a security measure. Sportal reported that they had to remain at the stadium for nearly two hours until their departure could be arranged.

Levski’s youth team, which had been scheduled to play a friendly against their counterparts from Marseille, was sent to the airport before the match had ended. Borimirov said he had also spoken with Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but decisions on the ground fell within the powers of the prefecture.