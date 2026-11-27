CSKA lost 1:2 to Trabzonspor in the fourth round of the league phase of the Conference League. “The Reds” were leading until the 69th minute but conceded a comeback after goals from Mohamed Salah and Noa Saviolo.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Trabzonspor's Sidny Lopes Cabral scored an own goal to give CSKA the lead. The Bulgarian side managed to preserve their advantage until half-time.

Trabzonspor equalised in the 69th minute through Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward scored for the second time in the league phase of the tournament, having already found the net in the victory over KuPS.

The decisive moment came in the third minute of stoppage time. Noa Saviolo scored the visitors' second goal to secure Trabzonspor's third victory in the competition. The match ended 1:2 in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The defeat left CSKA without a win after four matches and with one point in their tally. The Sofia side began their campaign with a 1:2 defeat to Monaco, followed by a 2:2 draw away to Nordsjaelland, before losing 1:2 to Panathinaikos in the third round.

Trabzonspor now have nine points. The Turkish side won their first two matches against KuPS and Hearts, lost 0:1 to Freiburg, and the victory in Sofia propelled them back towards the top positions in the overall standings.

CSKA's next match in the tournament is an away game against KuPS on 10 December. On the same day, Trabzonspor will host Jablonec. The Reds' final league-phase match will be at home against Thun on 17 December.