Paris Saint-Germain has made a new inquiry to Atlético Madrid about the possibility of signing Julián Álvarez during the winter transfer window. According to TEAMtalk, the French club is exploring the market after the serious injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué, who are expected to miss a significant part of the season.

Atlético, however, have categorically stated that they do not intend to part with the Argentine striker in the middle of the season. The player’s representatives have also made it clear that a January transfer is not being discussed. Thus, a potential move for Álvarez appears unlikely, despite Paris Saint-Germain’s need for an additional option in the forward positions.

The injuries to Kvaratskhelia and Doué have changed the plans of the European champions. Kvaratskhelia sustained a knee injury in the match against Barcelona on 20 October, while Doué tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the 3:1 victory over Nice on 21 November. After the absence of the two players, Paris Saint-Germain drew 2:2 with Roma in the Champions League, and the lack of the regular forwards affected the team’s performance.

Atlético coach Diego Simeone publicly defended Álvarez after the 2:0 Champions League victory over Viking, in which the Argentine scored one of the goals.

“I am very happy with him. He is an incredible footballer, I love him as a person and I will support him as a player. He did not score in previous matches, but all attacking moves go through him. To get where we want to be, we need the best Julián Álvarez,” Simeone said.

Interest in the striker is not new. Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal had been monitoring his situation since the summer, when Álvarez was linked with a move to Barcelona. No deal was reached and he remained in Madrid. According to earlier information from “El País”, Atlético have set a release clause of €500 million, while a potential transfer for €150 million under specific conditions was discussed during the summer.

The winter transfer window opens on 1 January 2027. Paris Saint-Germain will have to decide whether to seek a short-term solution in attack, while Atlético have already shown that they do not wish to weaken their squad by selling one of their main forwards.