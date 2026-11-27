Beşiktaş defeated Hapoel Be'er Sheva 2–1 in a fifth-round Europa League match marked by serious clashes in the stands. The match at the Batumi Stadium in Georgia was interrupted in the 26th minute after Georgian police entered the Turkish supporters' section. Play resumed after around half an hour.

Tensions emerged even before kick-off. Beşiktaş fans raised Palestinian flags and displayed messages in support of Palestine. When the Hapoel Be'er Sheva players appeared, the Turkish supporters booed them, and the two teams did not shake hands during the official ceremony. According to the Associated Press, police used pepper spray after a Palestinian flag was unfurled in the section.

Clashes broke out after the intervention by law enforcement. Some supporters threw objects, and medical assistance had to be provided to injured fans at the scene. Beşiktaş players approached the stands and attempted to calm the situation. Danish referee Morten Krogh sent both teams to the dressing rooms, and after the tensions had been brought under control, the match resumed following a brief warm-up.

The score remained 0–0 on the pitch until the 75th minute, when Junior Olaitan put the Turkish side ahead. Orkun Kökçü doubled the lead in the 90th minute, while Javen East pulled one back for Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the third minute of stoppage time. Beşiktaş therefore won 2–1 in a match that ended under a heightened police presence.

After the match, Beşiktaş accused the Georgian security forces of using “disproportionate force” against its supporters. “We categorically condemn the use of disproportionate force against our fans and wish a speedy recovery to everyone affected by the incidents,” the club said. The Turkish Football Federation also described the actions as unacceptable and said it would insist on an investigation.

What happened in Batumi was the second serious incident surrounding a Europa League match on the same day. Before the game at the Vélodrome in Marseille, Olympique Marseille supporters attacked Levski fans, with Bulgarian supporters taken for medical assistance. The match between the two teams ended in a 1–0 home victory.

The match between Beşiktaş and Hapoel Be'er Sheva was moved from Istanbul to Batumi by UEFA decision after Turkish authorities warned that the game could not be held in Istanbul for security reasons. Beşiktaş's next match in the competition will be away to Bayer Leverkusen on December 10.