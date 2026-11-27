The Bulgarian Football Union issued a strongly worded statement following the brutal attacks on Levski supporters during the Europa League match against Olympique de Marseille. The governing body categorically condemned the acts of violence and called for the harshest possible punishments.

The match from the tournament’s fifth round ended with a 1:0 victory for the French side, but the football was overshadowed by the incidents in the stands.

The BFU announced that it had already referred the case to UEFA and was calling for immediate and maximum sanctions.

Here is the statement:

" The leadership of the Bulgarian Football Union expresses its deep outrage and categorically condemns the horrific scenes of violence perpetrated by Olympique de Marseille fans against Levski supporters during the match between the two teams in the Europa League earlier this evening.



Such an act of brutal aggression, which could cost human lives, has no place in football and must be punished with the harshest possible sanctions.

The Bulgarian Football Union has already referred the case to UEFA, European football’s governing body, and is calling for immediate and maximum penalties. In addition, we demand the full cooperation of the French football and state authorities, which must provide us with all official documentation gathered in connection with the case. We insist on full transparency in the investigation by the French authorities, who must immediately assume responsibility for what happened, identify all those involved and punish those responsible for the series of incidents at the “Stade Vélodrome” in Marseille this evening."