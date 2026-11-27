Trabzonspor came from behind to beat CSKA 2:1 in Sofia in the fourth round of the league phase of the Conference League. The Bulgarian side led until the 69th minute, but Mohamed Salah equalised, and Noah Saviolo secured the visitors’ win with a goal in the 90+3rd minute.

The Turkish media described the victory as dramatic and important for Trabzonspor’s ambitions of finishing among the top eight. beIN Sports used the headline “The Black Sea storm erupted in Sofia”, while “Cumhuriyet” focused on the three points won in the final seconds. “A Haber” and “Türkiye Gazetesi” also highlighted the late turnaround.

CSKA took the lead in the 32nd minute after an own goal by Sidney Lopes Cabral. The hosts maintained their advantage until half-time, but Trabzonspor changed the course of the match after the break.

Mohamed Salah restored parity in the 69th minute. In the very final stages of the match, the Turkish side’s attack launched a quick move, with Salah passing to Saviolo. He struck a low shot and made it 2:1 in the third minute of stoppage time. It was Saviolo’s first goal for Trabzonspor in the tournament, while Salah now has three goals in the competition.

“Before we went out for the second half, I told the players that we had to believe in ourselves and that we could turn the match around,” Thomas Reis said, as quoted by beIN Sports.

The German coach admitted that the start of the match had not been good for his team. According to him, after the 60th-65th minute, Trabzonspor showed greater physical resilience and created several good chances.

The victory lifted Trabzonspor to eighth place in the standings with nine points and a goal difference of 8:4. The team have three wins and one defeat after four matches. CSKA are 32nd with one point and a goal difference of 5:8. The data is from UEFA’s current standings following the matches in the fourth round.

The Turkish representative played in Sofia without their supporters because of a UEFA punishment imposed following incidents during their previous match against Finnish side KuPS Kuopio. Despite their personnel problems and the absence of fans in the away section, Trabzonspor secured their third victory in the tournament.

The Turkish team’s next Conference League match is a home fixture against Czech side Jablonec on 10 December. Under the regulations, the top eight in the final standings advance directly to the round of 16, while the teams finishing from ninth to 24th play a knockout playoff for a place in the elimination rounds.