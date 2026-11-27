Marseille coach Bruno Genesio condemned the violence before the team’s Europa League match against Levski. The French side won 1–0 at the „Vélodrome“ in a fifth-round match of the league phase, but the game was preceded by clashes between supporters of the two teams.

„It seems to me that, in our society as a whole, we are witnessing far too many acts of violence. This is truly very, very deplorable,“ Genesio said.

Before the match, Marseille supporters attacked the section containing Levski fans, throwing smoke bombs and explosive devices. According to Focus, Bulgarian supporters were injured, some of whom were taken to hospital. Agence France-Presse reported that five Levski fans received medical attention.

Levski’s management condemned the attacks and announced that the club had referred the matter to UEFA, calling for a full investigation into the violence and the security arrangements surrounding the match. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would send a diplomatic note to France and insist on clarification of the circumstances and accountability for those responsible.

Despite the incidents, the match went ahead and ended in a victory for Marseille. Genesio praised his team’s defensive performance, although he acknowledged that the hosts had allowed dangerous counterattacks.

„I think we played the second half quite intelligently,“ the coach said. According to him, Marseille remained compact and allowed few chances in front of their own goal.

The coach also commented on the missed second penalty for the hosts. Guirassy failed to beat Vutsov, and Genesio described the attempt as an unjustified risk at that point in the match. Marseille’s first penalty was converted and proved sufficient for the final result.