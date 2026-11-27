Julio Velázquez described Levski’s 0-1 defeat away to Olympique Marseille in the fifth round of the league phase of the Europa League as undeserved. According to the Spanish manager, the “Blues” showed character and deserved at least a draw.

“Today we showed character and deserved a different result. It should have been a draw, but that is football, and details often make the difference in it,” Velázquez said after the match.

The only goal at the Vélodrome came in the 28th minute. Amine Gouiri converted a penalty to give the hosts the lead. In the second half, the forward had an opportunity to double the score from another spot kick, but Svetoslav Vutsov saved his effort.

Levski had a chance to equalize before the break, when Mehdi Moubarek struck the crossbar. The Bulgarian team failed to score, but stayed in the match until the end. Marseille won by the narrowest of margins, while Levski recorded its second defeat in the league phase and its first away from home.

Velázquez said his team had reacted properly after conceding and had shown maturity in a difficult match.

“We reacted well after the goal and showed maturity. We recognized the situations in the match and I am truly proud. Yes, I do not like that we lost, but in my opinion, we and other people deserved a different result,” the Levski manager said.

The manager added that the team had adapted to the different situations on the pitch and had performed well in every aspect of the game. He pointed to the finishing phase as a weakness, as Levski had failed to make use of the chances it created.

After five matches, Levski have 7 points in the Europa League. The team began its campaign with a defeat to Salzburg, drew with NEC Nijmegen, defeated Viktoria Plzeň and Jagiellonia, while the loss in Marseille was its second in the tournament.

Velázquez said Levski must recover quickly and turn its attention to the next match. It is against Septemvri on 29 November at Vasil Levski Stadium and is part of the 16th round of the First League.

Levski’s next Europa League match is a home game against Lillestrøm on 10 December.