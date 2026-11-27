Syrian referee Hana Hatab was replaced at halftime during the match between Al Jazira and Iran’s Gol Gohar in the AFC Champions League Two. The change came after a protest by the Iranian club and an allegation that the referee was not in a normal state and had possibly consumed alcohol. This claim has not been officially confirmed.

Representatives of Gol Gohar informed the Asian Football Confederation that the referee could not continue officiating the match. The club’s demand was unequivocal: Hatab had to be replaced, otherwise the team would not come out for the second half. “The referee is not in a normal state,” coach Mehdi Rahmati told tournament representatives.

Suspicion surrounding the referee intensified in the 32nd minute. After a foul on Ali Asghar Ashouri, Hatab showed a yellow card to Al Jazira goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu, who had not been involved in the incident.

The decision prompted a reaction from the players and coaching staffs. The match was halted for around four minutes, and after speaking with the fourth official, Hatab rescinded the card. During the break, television cameras showed tense scenes as the Gol Gohar coach insisted on an explanation.

Following the protest, the fourth official took charge of the match in the second half, while Hatab remained off the pitch. The Iranian team nevertheless agreed to continue the match.

On the field, the hosts won 1–0. The only goal was scored by Brazilian Anderson Talisca in the 40th minute.

After the match, Hatab himself rejected the allegation, while the Syrian Football Association said that the claims of alcohol consumption were unfounded. The Asian Football Confederation did not announce that the replacement had been made because of proven intoxication.