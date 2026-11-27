“I am furious! There is nothing more terrifying than finding out that your child has been attacked.” This was written by Galina Milanova after footage emerged showing her daughter being attacked by Olympique de Marseille fans during the match against Levski at the Vélodrome stadium.

The video shows a woman being punched and struck with belts while two Bulgarian supporters try to shield and protect her. In her post, Milanova states that her daughter and other Bulgarian fans went to France to support Levski, not to take part in clashes.

“I want clear answers! I want an investigation! I want those responsible to be held accountable!” the mother wrote. She insists that the violence must not be justified by football allegiances or alleged provocations.

Nadya Vaneva, Bulgaria’s consul general in Lyon, told NOVA that 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured in the incidents in Marseille. Six received medical assistance at the stadium, while another five were taken to different hospitals. According to the latest information, none of them remains in a medical facility.

The violence in the stands followed tensions that had begun the previous evening. According to BNT, masked Olympique de Marseille supporters attacked a hotel where Levski fans were staying. Two Bulgarian citizens were examined and released.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the case through the Consulate General in Lyon and Bulgaria’s honorary consul in Marseille, Mireille Martin. The ministry said that the diplomatic mission had been informed of the incident.

Nadya Vaneva said that the Bulgarian authorities expect the competent French authorities to clarify the circumstances, identify those responsible and take action in accordance with the law. According to the latest reported information, there is no official information about any Bulgarian citizens being detained.

The case also prompted a reaction at the highest political level. Prime Minister Rumen Radev spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, while France was urged to investigate the violence. Macron said that the actions against the Bulgarian fans would not go unpunished.

In her post, Galina Milanova wished the injured a speedy recovery and said that the violence would not change their support for Levski.