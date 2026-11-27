Valeri Bozhinov made scathing accusations following incidents involving Levski fans during the club’s away game against Olympique Marseille in the Europa League. The former striker of the “Blues” watched the match live at the Vélodrome stadium and then published a video statement calling for an immediate response from the Bulgarian institutions.

“This wasn’t a match; it was a massacre against our fans, against Bulgarian citizens, against Levski supporters,” Bozhinov said. He added that, in his view, what happened had been organized with the assistance of stadium officials. This claim has not been confirmed by an independent institution in the information published so far.

Bozhinov called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to notify the French government and UEFA. “We are talking about human lives—there are mothers, children and elderly people here,” he said, calling for intervention by President Rumen Radev, the prime minister and the Bulgarian authorities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the violence and announced that it would send a diplomatic note to the French side, insisting on a full investigation. The Bulgarian consulate in Lyon and the honorary consul in Marseille are monitoring the case and are ready to assist the affected citizens.

Nadya Zhivkova-Vaneva, Bulgaria’s consul general in Lyon, said that according to initial information, 11 Bulgarian citizens had been injured. She said that six had received assistance at the scene, while five had been taken to medical facilities in Marseille. She clarified that, according to official data from the French police, no Bulgarians had been arrested at that point and no Bulgarian citizens were in hospital.

The incidents occurred around the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski, which ended in a 1:0 victory for the hosts. Amine Gouiri converted a penalty in the 28th minute. Levski remained on seven points after the fifth round of the Europa League league phase.

Olympique Marseille also issued a statement condemning the incidents and saying that it was establishing the exact circumstances in cooperation with the competent authorities. The next step in the case is expected to be an investigation by the French authorities and a review by UEFA of the conduct of the club and its supporters.