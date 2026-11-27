Boyko Borisov called on UEFA to annul the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski, award a forfeit victory to the Bulgarian team and expel the French club from the tournament. The GERB leader described what happened to Levski supporters as a “barbaric act”.

“The players should not have gone out to play at that stadium in front of that crowd at all,” Borisov told journalists at the National Assembly. He recalled that Levski had already played behind closed doors as a punishment and called on UEFA to apply the same severity to Olympique Marseille.

Tensions escalated during the Europa League match at the Vélodrome stadium on 26 November. Around 500 Levski supporters were in the away section when clashes broke out between fans of the two teams. The match nevertheless continued and ended in a 1:0 victory for the hosts after Amine Gouiri scored from the penalty spot before half-time, BNT reported, citing Agence France-Presse.

Eleven Bulgarian nationals were injured in the incidents. Six received medical assistance at the scene, while five were taken to hospital. Bulgaria’s consul general in Lyon, Nadya Zhivkova-Vaneva, said that at present there are no Bulgarians receiving treatment in a French hospital. She spoke personally with three of the injured, some of whom needed stitches.

Borisov also criticised President Rumen Radev for thanking French President Emmanuel Macron for the medical assistance provided. “It is outrageous to thank someone for what happened,” the GERB leader said.

He added that he had received photographs of bloodied supporters from friends and had spoken with Levski executive director Daniel Borimirov. According to Borisov, Borimirov described the fans as fearful for their lives.

Parliamentary declaration and diplomatic note

GERB supports Nikolay Denkov’s proposal for a joint parliamentary declaration on the case. Borisov said that the wording should be more categorical. “It should be a little sharper, not so diplomatic,” he said.

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will send a diplomatic note to France requesting clarification of what happened. For now, Borisov is insisting that UEFA take the toughest measures against Olympique Marseille, but the European football governing body has announced no decision on his demands.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg, actualno.com