Lionel Messi will take part in Carlos Tevez’s farewell match, the organizers have confirmed. The game will be held on December 20 at “La Bombonera” stadium in Buenos Aires, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence remains expected but unconfirmed.

“It will be a true honor for us to welcome the best player in the world to Apache’s last dance,” the organizers wrote. Tevez is known by the nickname “Apache”, and the match will mark the end of his career, which concluded in 2022.

Tevez stated last year that he wanted Messi and his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to be on opposing teams. So far, however, the organizers have confirmed only the participation of the Argentine star.

Ronaldo and Tevez played together at Manchester United, but the Portuguese is not among the names officially announced for the match. Thus, the possibility of the two most recognizable footballers of their generation facing each other once again remains uncertain.

Other confirmed participants include Rio Ferdinand, Sergio Aguero, Leandro Paredes, Gianluigi Buffon and Martín Palermo. All of them are connected to different stages of Tevez’s career – from his time in England and Italy to his years in Argentine football.

Messi and Ronaldo last met in an official match in 2020, when the Argentine was playing for Barcelona and the Portuguese for Juventus. Three years later, the two were on the pitch again in an exhibition match between Paris Saint-Germain and a Riyadh Season XI following Ronaldo’s transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

The upcoming match also has a personal context for Messi and Tevez. The two were teammates on the Argentina national team and played together at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups. Tevez began his career at Boca Juniors and later played for Corinthians, West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus before returning to the Buenos Aires club.

“La Bombonera” will host his final official football celebration. Whether the match will bring Messi and Ronaldo together will become clear once the final list of participants is announced.