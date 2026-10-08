The new iPhone Air will be thinner, but with longer battery life

Apple continues to develop the concept of extremely thin mobile devices, with the latest leaks of information about the upcoming iPhone Air 2 smartphone revealing impressive engineering solutions in the field of hardware design and energy efficiency. According to the latest industry leaks, the second generation of the ultra-thin device will be even more compact in terms of thickness compared to its predecessor, but will still offer significantly greater battery capacity and improved autonomy.

The engineers from Cupertino have managed to achieve this technological achievement thanks to the implementation of new cells with higher energy density and an improved internal distribution of components. While the first generation of the model relied on a battery with a capacity of 3149 mAh, expectations point to a jump to approximately 3500 mAh, which equates to about an 11 percent increase in raw energy resource.

Despite this increase in capacity, the device's body is set to be about 0.4 millimeters thinner than the original, approaching the technological limits of modern mobile design. Further contributing to the longer life on a single charge will be new generations of energy-efficient chips, including the expected 2-nanometer A20 Pro processor and advanced wireless modules, ensuring that users do not compromise on durability for elegant looks.