Huawei has introduced its new Osta brand in China, along with the first smartphone under it – the Osta 1 Pro. The model combines a 6.39-inch OLED display with the unusual 16:9.5 aspect ratio, a 200-megapixel main camera and a 7,000 mAh battery.

Richard Yu explained the name Osta as an abbreviation of “Original Smart Technology Accessible”. The new brand is currently aimed at the Chinese market, and Huawei has not announced plans for an international launch.

The Osta 1 Pro uses the Kirin 9030S chipset and runs HarmonyOS 7. Configurations offer up to 16 GB of RAM, while the Huawei Pura X View is available with a maximum of 12 GB of RAM. The software interface features a visual style described as “liquid glass”, and the company is also adding a new artificial intelligence assistant called Little Star.

The device is almost identical to the Pura X View, but has several significant differences. The Osta 1 Pro does not feature an ultrawide camera or satellite messaging capabilities.

The rear houses a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom. A 50-megapixel camera is provided for selfies. The fingerprint scanner is integrated into the side frame.

The battery has a capacity of 7,000 mAh, while the body is protected against dust and water according to IP68 and IP69 standards. Details about the phone’s dimensions and weight were not included in the launch announcement. Information about the main specifications and prices was also confirmed by Huawei Central.

The Osta 1 Pro is available in Starlight Purple, Starry Black and Nebula White. The starting price for the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage is 5,499 Chinese yuan, or around 824 dollars. The most expensive configuration combines 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage and costs 8,799 Chinese yuan, approximately 1,320 dollars. Huawei has not specified a sales date for the model outside China.