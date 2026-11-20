Foxconn subsidiary FIH Mobile has received an order to assemble OpenAI’s first smartphone, Chinese publications Securities Times and Cailian Press report. The information is based on sources in the manufacturing supply chain, but has not yet been confirmed by OpenAI or Foxconn.

According to Cailian Press, the device could hit the market in late 2027 or in 2028. Securities Times notes that “the product plans, order size and mass-production schedule are still unknown.”

FIH Mobile’s involvement would place OpenAI’s project within a manufacturing network linked to one of the main iPhone assemblers. Foxconn is among Apple’s key partners in smartphone manufacturing, but this does not mean that Apple is involved in OpenAI’s project.

Cailian Press also reports that Luxshare Precision, Lingyi iTech and AAC Technologies could be involved in component production. All three companies have been linked to Apple’s supply chain.

This differs from earlier information provided by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said in April that Luxshare would be OpenAI’s exclusive partner for the joint design and manufacturing of the smartphone. The new reports suggest that FIH Mobile could handle final assembly, while Luxshare would remain primarily involved in components or specific manufacturing activities.

The new Chinese reports provide no details about the phone’s specifications. Kuo’s earlier forecasts, however, point to a customised version of the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset, built using TSMC’s 2-nanometre N2P process.

According to this information, the device could feature a dual NPU—a specialised block for artificial intelligence computations—as well as LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.0 storage. The camera system is expected to be an important part of the concept, as it could allow the phone to better analyse its surroundings.

Kuo has estimated that, if the project develops successfully, shipments could reach 30 million devices in 2027 and 2028. This remains a forecast, not a confirmed production plan.

The reports about the smartphone come amid a legal dispute between OpenAI and Apple. Apple filed a lawsuit in July 2026 over alleged misappropriation of trade secrets, while OpenAI filed its own lawsuit in October. So far, there is no indication that the dispute is directly related to the phone’s production.