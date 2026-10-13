AI tool finds home from interior photo

An American company has added to its AI tool the ability to find a specific home just from a photo of the interior. The Raven system analyzes features in the image and compares them with photos from short-term rental and real estate listings.

Raven was developed by Graylark Technologies and is the predecessor to GeoSpy. According to 404 Media, the tool can connect a photo obtained from a social network or other source with a property listed on Airbnb, Zillow or Vrbo, even when the photo itself was not uploaded to these platforms.

Photo of washing machine leads to a property in Charlotte

In a demonstration video, a user uploads a photo of a washer and dryer and selects a function for geolocation of the interior and exterior. After a few seconds, the system points to an area in Charlotte, North Carolina. The result matches a specific Airbnb listing, including the property’s text and photos.

In another example, a photo of a bathroom from a social media site leads to a property in Montecito, California. Raven points to a house listed on Vrbo. In an earlier demonstration, the tool linked a photo of a room to a specific address in San Francisco, with additional images matching photos from Zillow.

At least two law enforcement agencies have access

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Department had already purchased access to GeoSpy before the system was renamed Raven. In February 2026, 404 Media reported that the two agencies were confirmed to be the first buyers of the technology.

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office also had a special model trained on the county's territory. In a memo to employees, it said that early tests showed the potential to generate investigative leads by detecting geographic and temporal dependencies.

Graylark Technologies CEO Daniel Heinen wrote that the company is introducing "the ability to geolocate interior images in millions of short-term rentals around the world." In another post, he identified the technology as a potential source of leads for trafficking and exploitation investigations.

Real estate companies challenge data collection

Raven doesn't perform a typical reverse image search. Instead, the system looks for similarities between details in the photo and other images of the same property, including when the photos were taken at different times.

Airbnb says it has no relationship with Graylark Technologies, and its terms prohibit automated data mining. The company also says it removes location data from listing photos and displays an approximate location of the property when a host chooses to do so. Zillow also says data mining violates its terms of service and will take legal action if necessary.

According to the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office, the use of GeoSpy has so far been “limited and primarily experimental“. It says the tool has not led to any significant investigative breakthroughs or arrests, and that no cases have been solved solely or primarily through information generated by the system.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, 404media.co