EuroNCAP forces carmakers to bring back physical buttons

The European car safety organization EuroNCAP is officially changing the rules of the game, introducing strict ergonomics assessment criteria in its new tests that encourage the return of traditional physical buttons. According to the new requirements, which came into force in 2026, the organizations now critically assess access to basic functions, recommending separate mechanical switches for indicators, wipers, windshield washers, hazard lights, horn and the eCall system.

The reason for this turnaround is related to road safety, as studies prove that touch screens and deeply hidden digital menus dangerously distract the driver from the road. In the first evaluations, the new Audi Q7 and the compact KIA EV2 earned high marks for intuitive operation, with the Audi achieving a remarkable 90 percent overall score and its main functions rated at maximum. The BMW iX3 also excelled in the test with a perfect 100 percent for control, while models such as the Cupra Raval and Geely E2 each received 80 percent.

At the other extreme are manufacturers that have gone all-in on digitalization, such as the Chinese minivan XPeng X9, which received only 20 percent for basic controls due to its excessive reliance on the central screen, although its overall safety rating remains high thanks to its excellent results in crash prevention. Even worse results were reported by the Zeekr 7GT and Aion UT with 20 percent, while the Leapmotor B05 received zero percent.

Experts note that the new EuroNCAP rules do not aim to completely ban large digital screens, but impose a reasonable balance in which the most important driving functions have quick and safe physical access, forcing automakers to rethink their interior design.