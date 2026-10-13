Why are fire trucks red?

A bright red fire truck, blaring its sirens as it weaves through traffic, seems like one of the most recognizable symbols of emergency services. However, the choice of this color is not as obvious as it seems. Red is not necessarily the most visible color in all conditions, and its history is more about tradition and rivalry than a single practical motive. One of the most common theories dates back to the 19th century, when many fire departments were volunteer units. According to the Denver Fire Museum, one possible reason for the brigades choosing red was to stand out from their competitors. The color was bright, noticeable, and perceived as prestigious. There is also a version that red paint was more expensive, which further made it a status symbol.

A popular theory links the tradition to the Ford Model T. In the early 20th century, Ford's mass-produced car was often black, and a red fire truck stood out against the ever-increasing number of cars on the streets. This version sounds logical, but it cannot explain the origin of the tradition. Red fire trucks existed even before the Model T became the dominant model. So the Ford car probably helped the red color stand out, but it is not the reason it was chosen in the first place. A study published in 1995 in the Journal of Safety Research analyzed data on fire trucks and accidents over a four-year period in one city. The result showed that, all other things being equal, yellow and yellow-and-white vehicles had a lower probability of visibility-related accidents than red and red-and-white vehicles.

The history of fire engines shows that tradition and safety do not always point to the same color. Red has remained the most recognizable, but scientific data leaves open the question of whether it is the most visible choice in every situation.