Apple to unveil MacBook Pro with touchscreen, iPad mini with OLED and other new products on October 27

The global technology giant from Cupertino is preparing a large-scale event under the title “Welcome Home“, which will shake up the market at the end of the month. According to authoritative industry sources, around October 27, the company will present a long-awaited generation of devices, led by the first-ever notebooks with OLED touchscreens.

The upcoming premiere will include a hybrid format combining online streaming with an exclusive in-person press conference for selected media representatives and creative professionals. The focus is on the new generation of 14- and 16-inch high-end notebooks, which, in addition to touch displays with organic light-emitting diodes, will offer a remarkably lightweight body and the implementation of the recognizable interactive element Dynamic Island. Their performance will be entrusted to the latest powerful processors from the M5 Pro and M5 Max series.

Fans of compact mobile devices will also receive a long-awaited update in the form of a new tablet with an OLED screen, whose multimedia configuration will be upgraded with an improved video camera and a completely redesigned audio system of speakers.

At the same time, updated desktop computers are also heading for the market debut, along with basic portable models that will rely on the next generation of chips, although retaining the familiar external design. The large-scale technology event is aimed primarily at professional creators, including video and photo editors, as well as music producers, following the successful format of the brand's previous autumn premieres.