Apple is internally using some iPad models with macOS, but this does not mean that the company is preparing to publicly release the operating system for its tablets. According to the information, the tests are „for internal testing only“, and macOS will not be brought to the iPad in the near future.

The reason for the experiment is related to the development of iPadOS. Apple is using the hardware power of tablets equipped with its M-series chips to test how individual features and interface solutions from macOS can be adapted for the iPad. The goal is not to replace the operating system, but to create a more flexible and functional experience within iPadOS. The news confirms the gap between the hardware and software capabilities of some iPad models. iPads with Apple M chips can handle demanding tasks, but iPadOS continues to have limitations that users associate with window management, multitasking and working with professional applications.

Nevertheless, the internal tests are not a sign of an imminent merger between iPadOS and macOS. For now, Apple is following a gradual approach, bringing individual features and applications to the tablet instead of offering the full desktop operating system. This could make iPadOS more similar to macOS in terms of capabilities without turning the two platforms into one.

Alongside the macOS tests, Apple is continuing to develop a large foldable iPad. The device is associated with the internal name Project J312 and is expected to feature a foldable display measuring between 19 and 20 inches diagonally. Unlike the foldable iPhone Duo, the described model will not have an external display. This means that the screen will be the main work surface both when unfolded and when folded. However, the project is not guaranteed to reach the market. Development has been delayed, while rising hardware costs and manufacturing yield problems could lead to its cancellation. For now, there is no indicated timeframe for the device's unveiling, nor confirmation that it will reach consumers.