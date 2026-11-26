WhatsApp has begun the global rollout of a scheduled messages feature that allows users to set in advance when a text, photo or video should be sent. The company describes the new option as “one of the most requested” features in the app.

Scheduling is possible for a period between 10 minutes and 14 days after the message is created. The feature works both in one-on-one conversations and in group chats. The recipient will not see a special label indicating that the message was prepared earlier, as it will appear like any other sent message.

The user must write the message and press and hold the send button. WhatsApp then displays an option to select a date and time. After confirmation, the message is added to the list of upcoming sends.

All scheduled messages can be viewed in a separate list. If the user changes their mind, they can delete them before the scheduled time. The published description does not mention an option to edit a message that has already been scheduled, which means that, if necessary, it must be removed and created again.

WhatsApp says that the scheduled message will be delivered at the selected time even if the sender’s phone is switched off or its battery has run out. Texts, photos and videos retain the end-to-end encryption also used for the app’s other private conversations.

The feature was initially tested with a limited number of users of the Android beta version in October 2026, and a few weeks later the tests were expanded to iOS as well. The phased global rollout is now beginning and will continue over the coming weeks. As a result, some users may still not see the option in their app.