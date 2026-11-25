Apple is preparing special (PRODUCT)RED versions of the HomePod mini 2 and AirPods Max 2, which may be unveiled around December 1, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports. The date coincides with World AIDS Day.

The information comes from people familiar with the company’s plans who requested anonymity because the products have not yet been officially announced. Apple has not confirmed the models in development or said whether they will be sold in all markets. According to the report, the HomePod mini 2 will feature an entirely red mesh exterior. The approach will be different for the AirPods Max 2: the headphones will have a silver body, white ear cups and a white headband. The Digital Crown – the control on top of the right ear cup used to manage playback and volume – will be red.

The expected changes are mainly related to colors, rather than new hardware or features. Prices for the special editions have not been announced, as the products themselves have not yet been unveiled.

Mark Gurman also reports on two red accessories – an AirPods strap and an Apple Watch Sport Band. Their prices, exact sales date and whether they will be released simultaneously with the devices have not been specified.

If the plan goes ahead, the new lineup will mark the return of (PRODUCT)RED hardware to Apple’s product range after a hiatus of several years. The company has offered special red products through its partnership with (RED) since 2006, with part of the proceeds directed to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

(RED) was founded by Bono, the lead singer of U2, and entrepreneur Bobby Shriver. Over the years, Apple sold red versions of the iPhone, iPod and Apple Watch, as well as various accessories. In recent years, the company has gradually removed these products from its catalog.

The expected unveiling around December 1 would tie the new color variants to both the charity campaign and the start of the active holiday season. For now, however, the information remains unconfirmed, and the final specifications, prices and availability will become clear only when Apple makes an official announcement.