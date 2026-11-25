Grand Theft Auto VI is the biggest launch in PlayStation history, Sony announced. More than 39 million unique players have launched the game on PlayStation 5 in the first days after its premiere, surpassing all previous platform records over a period spanning 32 years and five generations of consoles.

The data covers the period from November 19 to 22, 2026, and was presented by Tim Turi, Communications Manager for Content at Sony Interactive Entertainment. “The excitement and passion of the community have made this moment truly special for all of us,” Turi said.

PS5 users have spent a total of 683 million hours in GTA VI. That amounts to an average of 17.4 hours per person exploring the game’s world and the stories of Jason and Lucia.

GTA VI has also set a record for the largest number of users playing simultaneously in PlayStation history. According to Sony, the achievement surpasses previous records for multiplayer, free-to-play and single-player titles. The company did not disclose the specific peak number of players reached at the same time.

The premiere also led to the largest number of new PS5 consoles connected in a single day, outside the year-end and holiday shopping periods. GTA VI was the first game launched on 70 percent of the new consoles purchased and connected during the premiere weekend.

Even before the PlayStation data was released, the game had been associated with record financial results. First-day sales revenue reached $3.79 billion, making it the biggest launch in the entertainment industry, according to the figures presented.