The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will likely support wired charging of up to 60W. This is shown by a CB certificate for a device with model number SM-S958, issued by UL Solutions Demko on November 17, 2026. The document lists input parameters of 20V direct current and 3A, corresponding to a maximum power of 60W.

The document does not name the phone as the Galaxy S27 Ultra, describing it only as a mobile device with the number SM-S958, which matches the designations associated with the next-generation Ultra version. The certificate also includes regional variants for the international market, South Korea, China, Canada, the United States and Japan.

If the information is confirmed, the Galaxy S27 Ultra will not bring another increase in charging speed compared with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The current model also supports up to 60W wired charging, after its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, offered up to 45W. Samsung describes the S26 Ultra as capable of “up to 75% charge in around 30 minutes” when using a compatible charger.

The certificate provides no information about wireless charging, nor does it confirm whether an adapter will be included in the box. It shows the phone’s nominal input power, but does not describe the entire charging profile, including the power delivery curve at different battery levels.

Parallel certification records link the Galaxy S27 Ultra to a battery with model number EB-BS958DBY and a nominal capacity of 5534 mAh. The expected typical capacity is around 5700 mAh, which would represent an increase of approximately 700 mAh over the 5000 mAh capacity of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Some reports mention the code EB-BS957CBY, but it is associated with the rumored Galaxy S27 Pro. The Ultra model is identified with EB-BS958DBY, making the distinction between the two devices important. The larger battery could increase the time required for a full charge, even if the power remains at 60W. The exact result will depend on how Samsung configures the charging curve.