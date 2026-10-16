$999 to replace the screen of the foldable iPhone Duo

Technology giant Apple has shed light on the expected financial burdens associated with the maintenance and possible damage of the long-awaited foldable smartphone iPhone Duo. According to official data, if the user decides to repair his device without active AppleCare+ insurance, replacing a damaged internal screen will cost a lot – the amount amounts to $999 (924 euros), which is comparable to the cost of a standard new flagship. At the same time, the ceiling for the so-called “other damage“ in the US market reaches a staggering $1499 (1387 euros). Here is what the full price list of repair services for the iPhone Duo outside the warranty terms and the AppleCare+ package looks like:

Damage to the rear glass – $199 (184 euros);

Battery replacement – $229 (212 euros);

Damage to the external display – $379 (351 euros);

Damage to the external display and rear glass – $509 (471 euros);

Damage to the internal display – $999 (924 euros);

Other damage – $1499 (1387 euros).

For peace of mind, users can opt for the extended AppleCare+ plan with theft and loss coverage included. Its price is fixed at $19.99 (18 euros) per month, $199.99 (185 euros) for an annual subscription or a one-time fee of $399 (369 euros) for the entire service period.

With an active AppleCare+ package, the financial parameters in the event of an incident seem much more favorable for owners: replacing a dead battery is completely free, removing defects on the internal screen drops to a modest $99 (92 euros), and other accidental damage is serviced under preferential terms.

All interested parties will be able to place their pre-orders for the iPhone Duo on October 16, with the starting price of the innovative foldable device starting at $1999 (1850 euros). The official market debut and the start of physical sales are scheduled for October 23.