South Korea’s presidential office convened an emergency cybersecurity meeting over a critical vulnerability in Java – a widely used language and platform for internet applications and information systems. The meeting was held on November 17 with the participation of representatives of government institutions, the private sector and the armed forces.

Preventive measures against possible attacks were discussed, along with readiness for the rapid installation of security updates. The use of Java in public, private and defense systems was reviewed, South Korean broadcaster SBS reported.

According to the Seoul Economic Daily, the vulnerability is particularly risky because it could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code without prior authentication. Oracle, the company that develops Java, released a security update on November 17. It fixes 11 vulnerabilities in Java Standard Edition.

Institutions to exchange information in real time

Representatives of the ministries of science and information technology, defense, and the interior took part in the meeting. The National Intelligence Service, the Financial Services Commission, the Financial Supervisory Service and the Financial Security Institute were also present.

“The participating institutions agreed to cooperate closely by sharing real-time information on threats and the status of the measures taken,” the National Security Service under the presidential office said.

The presidential office also reviewed response systems in case emergency security updates need to be installed. There has currently been no report of a confirmed successful attack linked to the specific vulnerability.

Measures follow warnings about artificial intelligence-driven attacks

On November 13, a separate joint meeting was held between the public sector, businesses and the military. It discussed progress on a comprehensive review of system and network configurations amid expectations of an increase in cyberattacks involving artificial intelligence.

South Korean authorities say they are changing their approach – from responding after a breach to blocking risks in advance as soon as a vulnerability is detected. The next immediate task is for the affected organizations to apply the updates released by Oracle and check their own systems.

Sources: news.sbs.co.kr, en.sedaily.com, straitstimes.com