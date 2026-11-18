Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max for international markets at an event in Paris. The two flagship smartphones were initially introduced in China in September, and the international versions retain the core hardware of the Chinese models, but come with smaller batteries.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at €1,399, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max starts at €1,599. Both models are available in black, white, velvet red and space blue. Sales and specific availability dates vary by market, with Xiaomi’s official stores already announcing different launch periods for some countries.

The international Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 6,000 mAh battery, while the Chinese version comes with a 7,000 mAh unit. With the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, the difference is even greater – 7,050 mAh for the international model versus 8,500 mAh for the version sold in China. The larger smartphone retains 100 W wired and 50 W wireless charging. On the Xiaomi 18 Pro, wired charging is limited to 90 W for international markets instead of 100 W on the Chinese version, while wireless charging remains at 50 W.

Both phones have an additional display on the back, which can be used when taking photos with the main cameras and for displaying information. The rear screen on the Xiaomi 18 Pro measures 2.7 inches, while the one on the Pro Max measures 2.9 inches.

The main displays feature Privacy Mode. The function is designed to reduce the visibility of content from side angles when the phone is being used in a public place. Xiaomi notes that the result may depend on the viewing angle and usage conditions.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while the Pro Max is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Both models run HyperOS 4 based on Android 17. The Xiaomi 18 Pro is available with 12 GB of RAM and either 256 or 512 GB of storage. The Pro Max adds a configuration with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.