Apple is developing four models for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, testing two different front-glass designs. Two of the prototypes have a flat surface, while the other two use glass curved along all four sides of the body.

The information was shared by Ice Universe, who published new details about the anniversary smartphones. “Apple is currently developing four models, two of which will have flat glass, while the other two will feature glass curved on all four sides,” he claims.

According to Ice Universe, Apple has been working on four-sided curved glass for about three years and has made several changes during that period. Early prototypes had deeper curves, but these were subsequently reduced. For now, it is unclear which of the tested options will be selected for mass production.

The models with four-sided curved glass are expected to have bezels around 1 mm wide. However, the shape of the glass could make them almost invisible when looking directly at the screen, creating the impression of a display with no visible borders.

This would be one of the most significant changes to the iPhone’s exterior design in recent years. With this approach, the curve would not be limited to the left and right edges but would also extend across the top and bottom of the phone.

Developing four prototypes does not necessarily mean that Apple will launch four different anniversary iPhone models. The company may be comparing alternative designs for two expected models, such as the Pro and Pro Max versions.

It is also possible that the models with flat glass will serve as a backup option if the curve proves problematic for durability, usability, or manufacturing. However, these explanations have not been confirmed by Apple. The anniversary smartphones are expected in 2027, when it will be 20 years since the unveiling of the first iPhone.