Instagram now allows users to edit their "Stories" after they have been published. The new feature makes it possible to correct text errors, change the music or modify stickers and drawings without deleting and re-uploading the Story.

The option is available only for a short period. Changes can be made up to 15 minutes after sharing. Once this period has elapsed, the content can no longer be edited, and if a mistake was made, the old version remains or a new post must be published.

The user must open the already published Story and tap the „More“ button in the bottom-right corner. From the menu that appears, select „Edit story“, after which the desired changes can be made and saved.

Until now, even a minor typo or an unsuitable song meant that the post had to be deleted and uploaded again.

Alongside post-publication editing, Instagram introduced three more updates for Stories. Users get new sticker designs, the option to add backgrounds to photos of any size, and an easier way to select multiple images.