On paper, the transition to zero-emission transport sounds very easy—until you hit the real asphalt with thirty-eight tonnes of cargo behind you. In 2025, the share of new electric vehicles is growing rapidly in the European Union, but for electric tractor units the figure reaches just 1.6%. Against the backdrop of this growth in battery-powered machines, the undisputed ruler of the heavy-duty segment remains the painfully familiar diesel engine – a calculation no haulier can afford to get wrong.

For the first time, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, citing data from Eurostat, differentiated the heavy commercial vehicle market into conventional rigid trucks and tractor units with semi-trailers. This breakdown provides a far more accurate picture of what is happening than the general summaries issued by the ACEA. It turns out that conventional electric trucks over 3.5 tonnes are adapting somewhat more noticeably: of a total of 126,600 newly registered vehicles of this type in the EU last year, around 9,800 were fully electric.

For heavy-duty tractor units, the calculation is even harsher, as the requirements for range and payload are far stricter. Of the 157,500 new tractor units registered in the European Union in 2025, barely 2,500 were electric, although the direction of change remains upward. According to Destatis, in 2025, 89% of new trucks over 3.5 tonnes in the EU relied exclusively on diesel propulsion, while among tractor units the diesel share reached 94.7%.

What is intriguing is how geography overturns expectations. In absolute numbers, Germany bought the most conventional electric trucks—nearly 4,200, but in terms of relative share, the top position belongs to the Netherlands, where as many as 45.6% of new vehicles in this class have no exhaust pipe. Even more surprising is the ranking among tractor units, where Greece leads with an 11.2% share of electric vehicles, leaving markets such as Sweden and the Netherlands behind.

Overall, 12,300 heavy-duty electric vehicles were sold in the EU in 2025, while the ACEA recorded 12,858, since its statistics include both fully electric models and plug-in hybrids. Higher electrification rates can be seen outside the EU’s borders—in Iceland, the share of electric trucks has already reached 31%, while in Switzerland it stands at 27%.

In Bulgaria, meanwhile, the picture in heavy-duty transport is even more conservative, although passenger electric cars have recorded a noticeable upswing in recent months. Local hauliers rely mainly on diesel trucks and tractor units for international and domestic routes, as megawatt charging infrastructure along the main corridors is only now being developed, while the price and payload of electric heavy-duty vehicles are difficult to reconcile with the industry’s actual margins. Thus, in Bulgaria, electrification in the professional vehicle fleet remains at an early stage and relies mainly on the stronger momentum among passenger vehicles and the expansion of public charging points across the country.

Meanwhile, pressure from Brussels leaves no room for delay. The European Union has set a requirement for manufacturers to cut emissions from new trucks by at least 45% by 2030, and failure to comply could result in hefty multimillion-euro fines—a reality forcing the industry to seek a balance between strict regulations and the hard economic calculations of hauliers.