Samsung may skip the launch of a new Galaxy Watch model in 2027 and switch to a two-year release cycle. This would break the annual tradition that began with the first Galaxy Watch in 2018. The information comes from South Korean publication ETNews, which cites industry sources. According to the report, the decision is part of a restructuring of the Mobile eXperience (MX) division, which has reported losses over the past two quarters. Samsung has not yet officially confirmed the change.

One of the reasons for the change is weaker-than-expected sales of the Galaxy Watch9. According to ETNews, the model was launched at a higher price, while several industry sources claim that it failed to meet Samsung’s targets. The publication quoted an industry representative as saying: “Innovation in smartwatch hardware has reached maturity.”

In the same context, Samsung plans to reduce the production of low- and mid-range smartphones and direct a larger share of its resources toward premium models. The goal is to limit development, production and marketing costs for lower-profit products. If the plan is implemented, in 2027 Samsung will support the current Galaxy Watch series with software updates and new health-related features. This way, the company will try to maintain interest in its ecosystem without introducing new hardware every summer.

The gap could be filled by a new Galaxy Fit model. This is a more affordable fitness band aimed at users looking for basic activity, sleep and health tracking features but who do not want to buy a full-fledged smartwatch.

With a two-year schedule, the next major update to the series would be expected in 2028. This means that the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 could remain Samsung’s current flagship models throughout 2027.