Apple is preparing a series of more affordable devices for early 2027, including the iPhone 18e, a new entry-level iPad and the second-generation MacBook Neo. The launches are expected in February or March, around the release of iOS 27.4, reports Mark Gurman of „Bloomberg“.

The plan is part of a change to the company’s traditional calendar. Instead of unveiling all major models at one big event in September, Apple is gradually splitting its launches across several periods. „I want Apple to move away from the traditional big September launch and release new products more frequently,“ CEO John Ternus said.

The first anticipated model is the iPhone 18e. It will be the more affordable version in the new smartphone lineup, but its specific technical specifications and price have not yet been confirmed by Apple.

Alongside it, the company may unveil a new entry-level iPad. The current model was updated in early 2025 with an Apple A16 chip and 6GB of RAM, remaining the last Apple device without support for Apple Intelligence.

According to the published information, the next entry-level iPad will use the Apple A19 and 8GB of RAM. The tablet is also expected to receive an Apple N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7. Cellular versions may be equipped with a C1X modem for 5G networks below 6 GHz.

During the same period, Apple may unveil the second-generation MacBook Neo. The budget laptop is expected to switch to the Apple A19 Pro, used in the iPhone 17 Pro generation. The first MacBook Neo relies on the previous Apple A18 Pro.

The standard iPhone 18 and the new MacBook Air will likely be unveiled at a separate event. The iPhone 18 is expected to feature the Apple A20 chip and a larger battery, but its price may also increase by $100. The new MacBook Air may use the Apple M7, which is reportedly set to include more dedicated hardware for artificial intelligence.

Plans for the first half of 2027 also include the iPhone Air 2, an iPad Air with an OLED display and new iPad Pro models. The professional tablets are expected to use the Apple M6 chip.

Later in the year, Apple may unveil the iPhone 20 generation, a new Apple Watch series, smart glasses and AirPods with built-in cameras.