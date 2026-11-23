Google will discontinue the Nest app on January 25, 2027, and on August 2 of the same year it will stop Google Assistant from working on compatible speakers and smart displays. The company is directing users to the Google Home app and the new voice assistant, Gemini for Home.

The Nest app will be discontinued for Android, iOS, and the web. After the change, devices will be managed through Google Home, with Google stating that the transfer will be automatic. The migration will cover compatible Nest devices, including cameras, as well as the available video recording history. Users will have to use the Google Home app, while a web version of the service will also be available for browser access.

First-generation Nest Aware subscriptions will automatically transition to Google Home Premium. Google says that coverage will continue without interruption, and additional information about the specific subscription will be sent by email before the transfer.

“All devices supported today will continue to work with the updated services,” Google says.

The second change concerns voice control. On August 2, 2027, Gemini for Home will replace Google Assistant on compatible speakers and smart displays. Google describes the transition as free and says it will be available for all supported devices.

Users will be able to start the setup through the Google Home app. A notification to activate Gemini for Home will appear in the profile and home settings menu. The company promises that the devices will retain support, but users who do not switch to the new assistant will not be able to use their speakers and displays after Google Assistant is finally discontinued.

Google presents Gemini for Home as a more capable assistant that understands more natural speech and contextual requests. The change is part of the gradual consolidation of smart home services around Google Home and the Gemini artificial intelligence system.