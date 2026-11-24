US President Donald Trump threatened US companies that build artificial intelligence data centers in other countries with a “huge tax.” He made the statement at a press conference at the White House, but did not specify either the size of the tax or how it would be introduced.

“We are not going to let our companies build data centers in other countries. If they do, we can allow it, but we will impose a huge tax on them,” Trump said. According to The Associated Press, the president acknowledged that he had not yet discussed the proposal with his own officials.

The measure still has no specific parameters

It is unclear whether the White House will seek approval from Congress or try to use existing powers. Axios notes that federal taxes are imposed by Congress, while Trump has not specified how the threat would be applied to companies that build and operate global infrastructure.

According to Reuters, data centers are crucial to the development of artificial intelligence, as they provide the computing power needed to train and operate complex systems. US companies such as Equinix and Digital Realty are already building and operating such facilities outside the United States. Some of them are located close to users in order to reduce latency for services such as payment processing and the transfer of large volumes of data.

Pressure to build in the US

Trump defended the construction of data centers in the country as part of the rivalry with China in the field of artificial intelligence. He urged local authorities not to block the projects, but to negotiate greater benefits for their communities.

“They have plenty of money. Take it,” the president said, referring to companies that want to build in American communities. He cited tax breaks, lower electricity bills and funding for local schools as possible subjects for negotiations.

The administration has already supported a voluntary commitment by major technology companies to cover the costs of new power generation capacity and grid improvements associated with their data centers. The document, published in the Federal Register, states that the goal is to prevent higher electricity consumption from being passed on to households.

Projects face opposition

The pressure from the White House comes amid growing opposition to data centers in American communities. The reasons include concerns about higher electricity costs, water consumption and the limited transparency surrounding the projects.

According to a survey by The Associated Press and NORC, about six in ten Americans support limiting the number of new data centers. Separately, in The Associated Press’s annual election survey, about three-quarters of voters said they opposed the construction of a new such facility in their community.

For now, Trump’s statement represents a political threat, not an enacted tax. The next step would be to develop a specific proposal and determine the legal mechanism by which US companies would be required to build their infrastructure within the United States.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, abcnews.com