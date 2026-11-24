Honor may introduce an X-series smartphone with a battery of around 13,500 mAh, claims well-known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. The device will be positioned in the mid-range segment and is expected to feature a display measuring 6.96 or 7 inches diagonally.

According to the information, the model should appear before the Chinese New Year, which falls on February 6 in 2027. The phone’s name, chipset, price and other technical specifications are not yet known. The large battery capacity is expected to be the main advantage of the upcoming smartphone. For comparison, the Honor Power2, introduced in January, comes with a 10,080 mAh battery. The new X-series model would offer around 3,400 mAh more if the stated capacity is retained in the production device.

The same information also mentions two more phones with wide bodies. Honor’s foldable model, associated with the name Magic V7, will likely be introduced after the Chinese New Year in early February. This would be later than the previously discussed launch in January.

Separately, Honor is planning a phone with a wide but conventional non-foldable display in the first half of 2027 And these devices also lack officially confirmed technical specifications and specific launch dates.