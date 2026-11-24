Huawei has unveiled the Huawei Watch Air as the thinnest and lightest smartwatch in the company's history. The model is 6.9 mm thick and weighs 27 grams without the strap. It was launched alongside the Mate 90 Air smartphone.

The watch offers 110 sports modes and a range of health-monitoring features. These include heart-rate, blood oxygen level, skin temperature and electrocardiogram measurements. The Watch Air also tracks sleep and stress levels.

The compact body required the development of an entirely new internal layout. Huawei used a layered motherboard, miniaturized vibration motor and speakers, as well as an irregularly shaped battery, to fit all the components inside.

The body is made of TC4 titanium and is available in silver, gold and black. Despite its slim profile, the watch features a 350 mAh battery that provides up to five days of use on a single charge.

The Huawei Watch Air has a 1.92-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a resolution of 480 × 408 pixels and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Peak local brightness reaches 3500 nits, while protection is provided by sapphire glass.

The smartwatch runs HarmonyOS 7.0. Connectivity options include dual-band GNSS navigation, NFC and Bluetooth 6.0.

The model is water-resistant to 5 ATM, allowing it to be used while swimming in shallow water. The body is IP6X certified, so Huawei does not recommend wearing it while taking hot showers, in a sauna or when diving.

The Huawei Watch Air starts at 2499 Chinese yuan, or around $375, for the version with a silicone strap. The variant with a stainless-steel Milanese loop costs 2999 Chinese yuan, or around $450. Huawei has not announced when the Watch Air will be released in international markets.