Porsche has filed a patent for an unusual aerodynamic system that uses movable fins to assist the car when cornering. The elements deploy from the bonnet and the area around the rear window, then rotate relative to the airflow. The aim is to create lateral force that guides the body through the corner, rather than having the aerodynamics press it only vertically toward the road.

The patent states that the system can provide “increased potential for lateral acceleration at high speeds and stabilizing capabilities beyond those of the electronic stability program”. When entering a corner, the large surfaces rise into the oncoming airflow. This means they do not create only downforce, as traditional spoilers and diffusers do, but also act laterally on the vehicle. The idea resembles the operation of a boat’s rudder, which changes direction through interaction with the water.

Placing elements at the front and rear is intended to allow a better balance between the two axles. According to the description, the front and rear fins can be controlled independently, allowing the vehicle’s behavior to be influenced in cases of understeer or rear-axle instability. Porsche also envisages the system helping to limit body roll under the effect of lateral forces.

A related patent application, numbered DE102025119020A1, separately describes movable air ducts that transition between a retracted and a deployed position. Their purpose is to alter lift or downforce.

The concept also has obvious limitations. The fins around the rear window would have to be large enough to have a noticeable effect, but this could obstruct visibility through the mirrors. Porsche is already considering another design with a split rear wing, in which a gap between the two halves leaves part of the rear field of view unobstructed.

Crosswinds are the second major concern. An element that deliberately catches the air in a corner could react in a similar way to a sudden gust on a straight stretch of road. In such a case, the fin could act like a sail and move the vehicle off its trajectory. The patent itself points to use on closed tracks.