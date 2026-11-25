China has launched the crewed Shenzhou-24 spacecraft with three astronauts on board, including Pakistani pilot Muhammad Zeeshan Ali. The flight is the first in the history of China’s crewed space program to include both a Chinese and a foreign astronaut.

The spacecraft lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China at 8:21 a.m. local time. After separating from the Shenzhou-24 rocket, it entered a predetermined orbit, the Associated Press reported.

On board are 40-year-old Ali, commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi. Ali is a payload specialist and will be the first Pakistani to reach Earth orbit. He is also the first foreign astronaut sent to China’s Tiangong space station.

Short stay and return aboard Shenzhou-23

The Pakistani astronaut will remain at the station for about a week. He will carry out scientific tasks under the bilateral program between China and Pakistan, after which he will return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft, the Associated Press reported.

The crew is expected to conduct more than 90 scientific experiments and technological tests. Ali’s tasks include studying photosynthetic cyanobacteria, as well as projects in biotechnology and materials science.

The first foreigner on Tiangong

“This is not a finish line, but a long journey,” Ali told reporters. He said he hoped space cooperation between the two countries would move from one astronaut on one flight to numerous joint missions and flights to the Moon and Mars.

The mission is the result of a space cooperation agreement signed by China and Pakistan in February 2025. Under the agreement, Pakistani candidates underwent training in China, and Ali was selected to take part in the short-duration flight.

For Tang Hongbo, this is his third visit to the Chinese space station. He will thus become the first Chinese astronaut to reach Tiangong three times. For Wu Yi and Ali, this is their first flight.

China’s space program is also preparing a crewed Moon landing by 2030. The participation of a Pakistani astronaut in Shenzhou-24 expands the international dimension of China’s missions, but Ali remains the only foreign member of this crew.

Sources: apnews.com, aa.com.tr