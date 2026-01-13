Ognian Boyukliev to FAKTI: There is resistance to the EU-MERCOSUR agreement, but this is not being discussed (VIDEO)

From the point of view of macroeconomists, this agreement with the MERCOSUR countries is seen as a great achievement for the EU against the backdrop of the tariffs that the US is imposing. On the other hand, Europe is competing with Russia and China, which already have strong positions in the region there. However, things are not so simple when it comes to agriculture. Whenever you sign such an agreement, something is given. When we talk about industry, there may be profits, but in agriculture the situation is more sensitive. The region of the MERCOSUR countries is strong in terms of agriculture and its access to the European market has been limited so far. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the “FACT“ studio and the “Conversation“ show Ognyan Boyukliev from the Institute of Economics at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

„The European Union does not allow GMO crops and animals treated with hormones - technologies that are widespread in the USA. The EU allows imports only of products that meet European requirements, as the agreement describes this as a „mirror principle“ of production. We export our products, including dairy, because we have traditions and successful markets, for example in Brazil. At the same time, a number of countries oppose the agreement - among them France, Poland, Austria and Hungary. Austria, as a major producer of organic products, is very much against it. The main concern is that European agriculture will suffer the greatest sacrifice“, the guest announced.

„President Macron presented 11 points in defense of French agriculture. Italy was also on the verge of declaring itself against, but in the end made a compromise related to the protection of its own food production. It is no coincidence that Italian cuisine was recognized by UNESCO as a cultural heritage of humanity“, the economist also said.



“There is resistance to the EU-MERCOSUR agreement, but it is indicative that these issues are almost not discussed in our country. Let a party come forward and say what it thinks. Elections are coming“, Boyukliev added.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

