Kuzman Iliev in front of FACT: The Russians are already playing vabank and saying: "We will take Odessa! (VIDEO)

The downed drone on our territory is a symptom. If there was an explosion, it was small. We can analyze the political positions that immediately came out in the public space. Some were extremely sharp and unmeasured. For example, that of Mr. Gadzhev from GERB, who is on the defense committee. Mr. Denkov, Mr. Asen Vassilev in general, Mr. Mirchev immediately said: if this is a Russian drone, we must immediately assume that there is an attack on our national infrastructure. That there must be a response, almost to blame Russia immediately. They became extremely quiet later, when it came to the fact that the drone is not Russian, but Ukrainian. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ and the program “Conversation“ by Kuzman Iliev, chairman of the party “Bulgaria can“.

“Whatever disaster happens in our country, Todor Tagarev will still say that it was inspired by Putin. And if we return to the topic of drones and national security, we must say that this symptom is a symptom of a disease. This disease affects national security. This disease is the clash between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea. I have been talking about this for 4-5 years and this is the main reason for my participation in the political life of Bulgaria. Of the major party headquarters, none defends the national interest. And no major party predicted that war would come to the Black Sea. I have been talking about this for a long time. The Black Sea is the theater of military operations between Russia and Ukraine. In fact, this is not a Russia-Ukraine clash, but Russia-NATO. Russia against Western countries. The fact that a drone fell on our territory shows to what extent we are involved in this conflict, but we do not realize the extent. And the extent is very large. And Bulgaria is rapidly becomes part of the conflict, and it escalates“, added the guest.

“Because, if we assume that until half a year ago the Ukrainians were successfully hitting terminals inside Russia, hitting ships in the Black and Azov Seas, now the Russians have turned Odessa into a blocked zone, devoid of a port. No ships move there, no supplies. And this is a huge problem for the entire Bulgarian economy, for national security practically. And the Russians are already playing vabank. They have taken off the velvet gloves, if they ever had them at all, and say: “We will take Odessa!“, shared Kuzman Iliev.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

