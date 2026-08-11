Angel Slavchev to FACT: We will give 17 million euros to Ukraine from the budget, and they send us drones (VIDEO)

From “Vazrazhdane“ we want the National Security Advisory Council to meet, for politicians to discuss, to receive information from the services what this is about. “Vazrazhdane“ we were the first political force to be on the scene nearly an hour and a half later, after it became known about the downed drone. Georgi Georgiev, deputy chairman of “Vazrazhdane“, was at the scene of the incident. As we suspected, the drone turned out to be Ukrainian. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the “FACT“ studio and the show “Razgovor“ Angel Slavchev from “Vazrazhdane“.



“There are 17 million in this budget allocated for Ukraine and why are we giving them that money when they are sending us drones? Obviously, this drone is not a reconnaissance drone. If it were, it would not have exploded. The actions we took from “Vazrazhdane“ were consistent. We sought information, we requested a meeting of the National Security Council. The incident is extremely significant, so it does not matter whether politicians are on vacation or not. Military operations are taking place a few hundred kilometers from us, let's not forget that“, the guest added.



“We swear that the sky is guarded by NATO, by whoever else. And at the same time, drones are entering the territory of Bulgaria, and at the same time a kilometer from the gas hub that is there. We must put a tick that a few months ago they caught two Ukrainian pensioners, military pensioners, for injuring young people who were in Montana, and with documentation in them that they were preparing an assassination attempt on a gas pipeline that is there. And everything disappeared there. Has the prosecutor's office been informed of the case and what? We need to talk to the Ukrainian ambassador, to the Ukrainian representatives. The ambassador of Ukraine may declare himself persona non grata“, Angel Slavchev also shared.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

