About Borisov and the revival process… Guner Tahir in front of FACT (VIDEO)

Let's clarify this situation around the visit of people from the PP–DB to Türkyan Cheshma and Boyko Borisov's comment. Borisov was wrong when he spoke about the beginning of the revival process and the change of names. We are talking about a winter period - from December 24, 1984 to the end of February 1985. So Boyko Borisov could not have "guarded the harvest" in the winter, because there is none. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio of “FACT“ and the program “Conversation” Guner Tahir, former deputy chairman of the MRF and chairman of the “National Movement for Rights and Freedoms“ (NDPS).



„Boyko Borisov himself admitted that he was sent there in the spring and summer of 1989, when he was guarding the harvest. I don't know by whom, because then no one interfered with the harvest. People had other problems - how to pack up and leave for the southern border. That happened later“, Tahir added.



„After you were part of these structures, just say what you were, when you were, where you were and what you did, Boyko. And not to attack the people who dared to go and honor the victims of the revival process. To call and say that they are playing with fire“, the guest also shared.



„Not to say that as a person who was the Prime Minister of Bulgaria for so many years, I am referring to Borisov, so and did not find the strength to apologize. This is what Ivan Kostov did - who apologized for this process, this is what Petar Stoyanov did, who on his first visit to Turkey officially apologized for the revival process. Then Sergey Stanishev did something similar. So the question is whether Borisov himself understands the topic. I, as a person of Turkish ethnic origin, cannot accept that a Prime Minister of Bulgaria like Borisov, who has been in power for so many years, continues to address Bulgarian Muslims in this way. Among these people there may not be any believing Muslims, just as there are Christians and Roma. People are not divided like that. During the Ottoman Empire, people were divided by religion, but now it is appropriate to pronounce the word "Turks". Nothing will happen to him. No one will take away his values. But with this language he puts us under a common denominator and insults us. Let him say who these are “Muslims“, Tahir also announced.



See more from the conversation in the VIDEO.

