Petar Klisarov on FACT: The world is becoming multipolar, but not with two countries (VIDEO)

We will go back a year. In a previous broadcast, I told you that the USA is losing its sole hegemony in the world. The world is becoming multipolar, but not with two countries. The empires are present – three plus one: America, Russia, China and the rising India, because that is how things are going. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio of “FACT“ and the show “Conversation“ by Petar Klisarov, leader of the “Direct Democracy“ party.



“Now we see how the implementation of the US government is going in the direction that Trump is talking about. They want Greenland, they want Canada. Canada will not take military action, and Canadian Prime Minister Carney is one of the big supporters of the Davos forum. It will be interesting to see what Trump will say, his speech will be interesting for discussion“, the guest added.



“What is happening? China is very far from America. America has done its job – American money has made cheap labor in China, and they have been using it for years. But China has managed to develop and become its own power. America, with this new doctrine, is looking for and getting new markets and new labor. The US no longer needs to send production to China, but will send it to South America. The South American market is open to the US. What the US will do with Greenland is to gain control over the Arctic. The US will get a lot of raw materials from Canada. Russia is number one in timber, but Canada is very strong in timber production. The USA, if it gets the entire South and North of America to be commanded by them, regardless of whether the countries will join as states or not, they will have solved their problems for between 50 and 100 years to come, if there is no Third World War“, said Petar Klisarov.



“The USA made a brilliant move with this doctrine that Trump brought out – imperial doctrine of expansion. With this brilliant move, he imposes governance – enters and kidnaps Maduro in Venezuela, now in Iran some of the military are being killed, they are not even arrested, they are being liquidated. Similar things happen. The effect is clear – Venezuelan oil is now being sold on behalf of the USA. Trump said that he is open for business to sell Venezuelan oil. Then he said that if someone needs to buy Venezuelan oil, they should buy it from the US“, Klisarov added.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

