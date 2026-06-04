Prof. Velislav Minekov in front of FACTI: Complete mafiaization of our Black Sea Coast, Sofia and Plovdiv VIDEO

We are observing a total mafiaization of our Black Sea Coast. The same is true in Sofia and Plovdiv. We are destroying Bulgaria. We give 0.3% of GDP to culture, and 5% to defense. It is better to close the ministry, Bulgarian culture and specialized schools. The school in Tryavna has been without a roof for 2 years. This is a disgrace.

This was stated to Lili Marinkova in the „FACTI“ studio and the „Razgovor“ show by Prof. Velislav Minekov.

The Largo is a sham and was made in violation of the Venice Convention signed by Bulgaria. No additional archaeological research was conducted. What kind of imitation is this in the center of Sofia?

I don't know who is responsible for the Largo and whether there is a warranty period for this project.

There was a report from OLAF about the return of 9 million euros for the Largo project. This was when I was a minister, recalled Prof. Velislav Minekov.

He recalled that this report had sunk into the Bulgarian prosecutor's office.

The Ministry of Culture needs a minister with character.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.